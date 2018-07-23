A cleaner cocktail: How to get your drink on while maintaining a healthy diet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Let's face it, in the summer we aren't just drinking water. From parties to festivals -- booze is bountiful. Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with some cleaner cocktail recipes.

Blackberry Peach Unsweetened Tea Sangria

Serves 3

3 cups unsweetened black tea

½ bottle favorite white wine

1 cup blackberries

1 cup peaches, sliced

fresh mint

stevia to taste, optional

Fill large glass container with black tea and wine. Add berries and peaches and allow to marinate in fridge overnight. When ready to serve, pour into glasses, add a tablespoon or two of berries and garnish with fresh mint.

Easy Fruit Infused Vodka

1 bottle inexpensive vodka

1 glass container large enough to hold vodka and fruit

1/2 small pineapple sliced

1 2' piece of ginger, peeled and sliced

Add all infusion ingredients (pineapple and ginger) to jar. Fill jar with vodka and seal well. Place on counter for anywhere from 3-7 days. Shake jar twice a day.

You may wish to taste to see if it`s flavored enough for your liking. Once the vodka is flavored to your liking, strain out the solid ingredients and discard them. If your blend is made with perishable items like pineapple and ginger, you will want to store in the fridge. If made with dried fruit and spices, you can store in the pantry.

Other infusion ideas: berry mixes, citrus mixes, jalapeno, cucumber, vanilla bean, mint

Cucumber Mocktail

Serves 2

Ice

½ small cucumber, thinly sliced

1 fresh lemon, juiced

1 fresh lime , juiced

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup club soda or unflavored lacroix water

basil to garnish

Place cubes of ice in medium sized glass. Layer 2-3 slices of cucumber on top. Mix lemon, lime, honey and club soda in jar and gently blend well. Pour over ice. Garnish with cucumber slice and basil.