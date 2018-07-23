× Chick-fil-A is testing meal kits that’ll feed 2 for just under $16

ATLANTA, Ga. — Chick-fil-A is expanding its menu, but you’ll have to do the cooking.

The company announced Monday, July 23 it will become the first quick service restaurant to offer full meal kits.

The cook-at-home program will provide fresh, pre-measured ingredients to customers so they can make their own meals in about 30 minutes at home.

There will be five meal options offered during the testing phase, including chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, dijon chicken, pan roasted chicken and a chicken flatbread.

Each option will serve two people for just under $16, and can be picked up at the front counter or at the drive-thru.

The Georgia-based company will run the test from the end of August to mid-November at 150 restaurants in the Atlanta area.