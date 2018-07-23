‘Get out of the office:’ Downtown employees invited for a week of free lunches, giveaways, games

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee businesses and community leaders are celebrating the 13th annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, July 23 – 27. The week-long celebration rewards downtown employees with outdoor entertainment, games and free lunches, as well as after-hours events, team trivia, giveaways and more.

“People are lined up around the block,” said Erica Chang, Milwaukee Downtown.

“It’s funny too because it’s quiet like this and all the sudden they say ‘go,’ and it’s just packed,” said Matt Wahl, musician.

In its 13th year, Downtown Employee Appreciation Week will draw close to 85,000 people at events throughout the week.

“There’s such an energy and vibrancy here. You get the real energy of our downtown workforce, which is such an exciting and enthusiastic group,” said Chang.

From lunchtime giveaways for the first 1,000 people in line, to games and music, the week-long event celebrates the people who help the city go-round.

“Something for every taste bud and when it’s free, it’s extra sweet,” said Chang.

On Monday, July 23, employees with MGIC Marketing stepped into their own backyard — their offices just steps away. Employees got a break from the office lights — and a taste of sunlight.

“I think a big part of it is that we are proud to be part of the downtown skyline, and all the people who work downtown,” said Liz Keuler, MGIC marketing specialist.

“I used to work in a cubicle,” said Wahl.

Wahl is a Knoxville-based musician who’s played at the event for several years.

“If I could have come out on a beautiful, sunny day like this and had lunch and listen to some music, and see some booths, that would have been a great break in the day,” said Wahl.

Downtown Employee Appreciation Week will conclude with a closing ceremony on Friday, July 27 from 11:45

a.m. to 1 p.m. in Cathedral Square Park.

“It’s a perfect day for downtown employees to get out of the office all week,” said Chang.