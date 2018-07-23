× Greendale adopts new rules for people who want to ‘save a space’ for viewing a parade

GREENDALE — There are new rules for anyone who wishes to “save a space” for viewing a parade in the Village of Greendale, according to a news release issued on Monday, July 23.

At the Village Board meeting on July 17, board members adopted a new ordinance. The ordinance was drafted after the most recent Fourth of July parade where there were safety concerns regarding the types of items that were used to reserve a spot and how early those items were placed. Officials said in the news release that stakes pounded into the ground are a safety hazard for pedestrians and the areas have not been flagged for utility lines. There was also concern regarding items potentially blowing into the streets and/or other properties in case of inclement weather.

The new ordinance — which takes effect immediately — says no chairs or blankets may be placed earlier than 7 p.m. the evening before any Village parade. No other items may be used to reserve a space for parade viewing. The ordinance does allow the use of a pop-up tent to screen parade watchers from the sun, but they may not be placed earlier than 7 a.m. the day of the parade, they must be freestanding and not affixed to the ground. Once pop-up tents are put up they must be occupied in order to prevent unattended tents from blowing away.

Take note, because the Village Days parade is set for noon on Sunday, August 12.