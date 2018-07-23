× Houston duo accused of stealing textbooks, targeting University of Wisconsin schools

MILWAUKEE — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against Ryan Lewis and Genisis Abellar, both of Houston, Texas.

According to the indictment, Lewis and Abellar, both 35, stole textbooks from instructors’ offices at several University of Wisconsin System schools, including: University of Wisconsin – Green Bay, University of Wisconsin – Whitewater, University of Wisconsin – Stout, and University of Wisconsin – River Falls. A news release indicates Lewis and Abellar then shipped the textbooks to a business in the State of Texas, which in turn sold the books to college students. The duo are also alleged to have carried out this scheme at colleges in Minnesota, North Dakota, Arizona, New Mexico, and Washington State.

Both face charges of conspiracy to transport stolen goods and interstate transportation of stolen property. If found guilty of the charges, Lewis and Abellar each face up to 15 years in prison.

This case was investigated by the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.