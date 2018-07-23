× How will he protect his $140M arm? Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers to dive with sharks during ‘Shark Week’

GREEN BAY — Before the Green Bay Packers move into the dorms on Tuesday, July 24 to begin Training Camp, QB Aaron Rodgers will check off a bucket list item on Monday night, July 23.

Rodgers will appear on the Discovery Channel during “Shark Week,” alongside Rob Gronkowski and Lindsey Vonn. They’ll dive with sharks and Rodgers will decide whether to wear a protective suit.

“Many people in my professional life would prefer me to put that on. However, many people in my personal life would never let me live that down if I had that on. It makes you look like a knight from the dark ages. That’s kinda the catch 22 there. Do you do the safe play and appease the professionals, or do you do the play that’s gonna keep you from 20 years of jokes about it?” said Rodgers in a promo for the “Shark Week” event.