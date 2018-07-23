Kids surprised with incredible wheelchair costumes at Comic-Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It was a Comic-Con they'll never forget: Seven lucky kids were presented with incredible wheelchair costumes from Magic Wheelchair, an organization that's built the special costumes at no cost and gifted them to kids at Comic-Con for the past few years.

This year's entries even included -- for the first time -- a 3D printed costume from Massivit 3D, which created an "X-Wing" spaceship of "Star Wars" fame for a 13-year-old named Vedant who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

After each child received their gift, they were celebrated in a parade showing off their spectacular new ensembles.