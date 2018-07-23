Milwaukee County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson arrested for OWI after crashing car on I-43

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson, the second-ranking member of the county board, has been arrested for drunk driving after crashing her car into a freeway median.

Nicholson crashed while driving southbound on Interstate 43 overnight Monday. Her car came to rest in a traffic lane, and she was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Monday, July 23.

Nicholson admitted to having one drink, but a breath test revealed she had a .18 blood alcohol content, Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt said in a news release.

The OWI is Nicholson’s first offense. As of late Monday morning, she no longer is in custody, according to the county jail’s online inmate log.

Through her attorney, Michael S. Maistelman, Nicholson said she cooperated fully with police during the arrest.

“I will make no excuses. I made a horrible mistake and I am embarrassed by my actions,” Nicholson said in the statement. “I apologize to my constituents, colleagues, and community members for my inexcusable decision.”

Nicholson rose to first vice chair of the county board this spring, the second-ranking position behind Chairman Theo Lipscomb.

Through a spokesman, Lipscomb declined comment about Nicholson’s arrest. The spokesman, Brian Rothgery, said it was “unlikely” that Nicholson would face board action internally or publicly.