Milwaukee's 3rd streetcar vehicle expected to arrive this week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s third streetcar vehicle is expected to arrive in the Brew City this week.

Officials with “The Hop” say it’ll be unloaded along St. Paul Avenue and driven into the streetcar’s maintenance facility.

The 67-foot long, 83,000-pound streetcars are manufactured by Brookville, Pennsylvania-based Brookville Equipment Corporation.

The final two vehicles will arrive over the next few months.

The public is expected to first ride the streetcar in November. Rides will be free for the first year because of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s 12-year, $10 million sponsorship deal.

