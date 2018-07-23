‘New planes every single year:’ 500K+ expected to check out EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSHKOSH -- Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh has become the busiest airport in the world as the EAA AirVenture got underway Monday, July 23.

The annual Oshkosh fly-in provides a spectacle in every direction.

"It's the full spectrum of what you would want out of an air show, but it is an air event," said Jimi Russell of the NASA Glen Research Center.

More than 500,000 visitors are expected to walk, drive and fly in to AirVenture -- which goes beyond any tradition air show.

"If you have to ask, you don't understand. This is the place in the world if you are an airplane enthusiast," said Steve Sorenson.

It is a convention for professional and private pilots, aviation fans and future fliers like Jett Magnuson from Dallas, Texas.

"All these planes -- there are new planes every single year. We come and look at them all. It's just so much fun. I like the B-1 because it can go supersonic and last year it flew right over our heads," said Magnuson.

More than 3,000 aircraft cover the grass fields and concrete pads surrounding Wittman Regional Airport during EAA AirVenture. There are seminars, workshops and equipment vendors serving every facet of flight -- even space flight!

Representatives from NASA are on site, inspiring future astronauts and flight engineers.

EAA runs through Sunday, July 29. The price of admission varies. CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about AirVenture 2018.