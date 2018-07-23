× Officials: Woman, 85, dies from injuries in multi-vehicle wreck on I-41/94; speed a factor in crash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says an 85-year-old woman injured in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-41/94 near Edgerton has died.

Emergency crews responded to the wreck involving four or five vehicles around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 22. According to witness accounts, three vehicles slowed for traffic congestion, but another vehicle failed to react in time, striking one vehicle which then struck two others.

The 85-year-old woman, now identified as Edna Nuell, was trapped, had a facial laceration and was later transported to the hospital. After 10 p.m., Nuell’s condition worsened and she was moved to ICU. Officials say at 4 a.m. on Monday, Nuell was pronounced dead by a doctor at the hospital. An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 24.

Officials say others involved in the crash complained of neck and back pain — and were taken to a hospital. None of those injuries were life-threatening.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office indicates none of the drivers involved showed signs of impairment. However, one driver was cited for unreasonable/imprudent speed and inattentive driving.