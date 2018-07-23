× Police: 2-year-old child shot in foot by brother in Milwaukee, father arrested

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning, July 21. A two-year-old child was injured in the shooting.

Police were called out to the area of 18th Street and North Avenue around 9:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting of a two-year-old child.

The investigation revealed that the child’s four-year-old brother retrieved a handgun and shot the two-year-old in the foot. The two-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The father of the two-year-old child was arrested for leaving a firearm in reach of a child.

Charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.