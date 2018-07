MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a 2-year-old girl and returning her to her parents/guardian(s).

Police said the girl, whose name is Tiffany, was dropped off at a Milwaukee area day care near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane on Monday, July 23.

They do not know where she belongs.

She stands 30 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please call MPD.