Police seek suspects accused of cashing fraudulent Toppers Pizza payroll checks across southeast Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are seeking suspects accused of cashing checks created fraudulently from a Toppers Pizza account.

According to police, checks were cashed in Delafield, West Milwaukee, Waukesha, Brown Deer and Milwaukee.

Police say the checks were very similar to actual Toppers payroll checks. The Toppers restaurant in this case is located on Moreland Boulevard in the Town of Brookfield.

PHOTO GALLERY

The suspects used a paper Wisconsin driver’s license photo to cash the checks.

Police are asking for your help to identify these suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Brookfield police.