Police: Suspect in custody after shooting that wounded woman, 2 men outside Racine bar

RACINE — Racine police say one person is in custody in connection with a triple shooting that happened outside Sleepy’s Tropical Paradise bar on Douglas Avenue. early on Sunday, July 22.

Officers responded to the bar around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired were made. The initial investigation showed an argument started outside the bar. The argument led to shots being fired. People were exiting Tropical Paradise at the time — resulting in some bystanders being struck.

Three persons suffered gunshot wounds. The victims include a 30-year-old woman, and two men — ages 37 and 47. Officials say none of their injuries appears to be life threatening.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). The text message should begin with RACS.