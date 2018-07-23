Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police look to ID Woodman’s retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying four people involved in a theft that happened at Woodman’s on Monday, July 23rd. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, three men and one woman entered the store and left with unpaid merchandise.

According to police, suspect #1 and suspect #2 attempted to exit the store at the same time with unpaid food items. A physical struggle ensued between suspect #1 and three store employees. A shopping basket full of unpaid food items was recovered.

Suspect #2 ran out of the store with unpaid merchandise.

According to police, suspect #1 then made a motion to his waist as if he had a gun and threatened to shoot. Suspect #1 then removed an item from his waist band and pointed a possible black gun at employees.

Suspect #1 and Suspect #2 fled in a 2006-09, grey Pontiac Grand Prix with no license plates and a defective passenger side headlight. Suspect #3 and #4 were also in the vehicle.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, 30-40 years old, 5’10” to 6’02” tall, 200-225 pounds with a beard. He was wearing a navy/gray hat with “HUSTLE” written on it, faded and ripped blue jeans, a blue, blue/white t-shirt with “Ain’t got no worries” written on it, and gray shoes with white soles.

Suspect #2 is described as a black female, 5’03″-5’08″ tall, 120-140 pounds with long black hair. She was wearing a black pattern tank top and black pants.

Suspect #3 is described as a black male, 35-45 years old, 5’10″-6’02″ tall, 180-220 pounds and black spiky hair, and a gray and black goatee. He was wearing a black shirt that said “Milwaukee,” blue jeans, and tan Timberline boots.

Suspect #4 is described as a black male, 5’08″-6’00″ tall, 165-190. He was wearing a black and yellow baseball cap, blue shirt, black pants and a black backpack.