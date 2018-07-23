Surrender caught on camera: Fugitive from Memphis arrested at Milwaukee motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A manhunt is over following a standoff at a motel on Milwaukee's northwest side. 38-year-old Markese Gibbs is wanted for shooting and killing his wife and another man in Tennessee.

It took nearly a dozen officers and agents from the FBI to bring in Gibbs. They heard about his whereabouts after receiving a tip. Once they confirmed that tip, they acted fast.

Gibbs was arrested at a motel near Capitol Dr. and Appleton Ave. in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 22.

A security camera captured Gibbs pulling into the Economy Inn and parking his car. A man who said he was Gibbs' cousin requested a room for two people. But the employee, who wished not to be identified, was not buying it.

"You said two people. Three cars come, and he said no, he's leaving. I said no visitors, and then they left -- and only one person stay in the room," the motel employee said.

Eventually, the other two cars left and Gibbs entered his room. Roughly an hour later, nearly a dozen police officers with guns drawn and a tactical vehicle arrived. It took about 20 minutes to get Gibbs to come out of the motel room.

"If they came over with that much police, then that means he did something really scary -- so he need to be caught," the motel employee said.

When Gibbs came out of the motel room, his hands were up and he surrendered peacefully.

As for the motel employee, he is looking forward to things quieting down.

"That's the business -- good people going to come, very nice people come to, and sometime bad people come too. We have to go through it all," the motel employee said.

Milwaukee police are now working to get Gibbs extradited back to Memphis, where he faces two counts of first degree murder.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video