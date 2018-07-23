× Tony Powell Jr. sentenced to 41 years in prison for role in fatal shooting of Za’layia Jenkins

MILWAUKEE — Tony Powell Jr. has been sentenced to 41 years in prison plus an addition 20 years of extended supervision for his role in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Za’layia Jenkins.

Jenkins was struck by a stray bullet near 15th and Meinecke during a “shootout” between two groups of armed individuals while inside a home on May 5, 2016. An autopsy revealed Jenkins had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Powell Jr. was one of three people charged in this case. Earlier this month, Damonta Jennings was sentenced to 35 years in prison plus 20 years of extended supervision in the shooting. Otha Brown is still going through the court process.

Jenkins’ birthday was one day after she was fatally shot in her home. She would have turned 10 years old.