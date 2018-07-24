× 37 companies awarded contracts to build structure that’ll serve as office space during Foxconn construction

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and its general contractor M+W | Gilbane announced Tuesday, July 24 a new set of more than three dozen companies who have been awarded contracts to help construct the “Multipurpose Building” at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park campus in Mount Pleasant.

All 37 of the companies have Wisconsin operations, according to a news release from Foxconn officials.

According to that release, the “Multipurpose Building” is a 120,000 square feet facility and the first building being constructed on the Foxconn campus. The structure will serve as office space for construction companies involved in the building of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. It will also house research and development facilities focusing on advanced display technology and applications in all aspects of smart lives. It will contribute to the development of the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is building across the Badger State.

Several of the companies are owned by veterans, women and minorities. These include DK Contractors, Arrow Marine Transport Inc., E3 Group, HVA Products, Inc., Professional System Analysis, Inc., and Hiram Power, the release states.

Work on the building is expected to begin in August and scheduled for completion by late 2018.

The list of 37 companies awarded contracts are below, followed by their specialty and location: