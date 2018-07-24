39 basset hounds seized from North Carolina home: ‘I’m guilty of the heinous crime of loving animals’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Following two complaints, animal control officials seized 39 basset hounds from a home in Chesapeake, Virginia this month.

According to court documents obtained by WTKR, the first complaint came from a person on Craigslist, who claimed basset hound puppies were listed for sale online, but in the pictures, the puppies were covered in feces and crowded in crates.

The report was made to Chesapeake police on July 19. Authorities responded to the home, but no one answered the door. A notice was left on the door for the homeowner to contact police.

On July 20, documents say a neighbor called police about a foul odor that was coming from the home. Animal control responded and made contact with John Farlow and found 39 basset hounds in his care.

Farlow said he owns a basset hound senior rescue, which is why he was caring for so many dogs at his home.

"As far as my numbers, it did get a bit out of hand. I will admit that. I was maintaining. I was doing well. I thought I was doing something great -- my calling from God," said Farlow.

Farlow said none of his dogs were abused, and they were all well taken care of.

"I’m guilty of the heinous crime of loving animals. There was not an abused animal in my house," said Farlow.

Chesapeake Animal Control officials said the care was not good enough, and took the 39 dogs to nearby shelters. Many were brought to Chesapeake Animal Services -- where some have already been adopted.

Farlow has not yet been charged, but could face animal cruelty charges. He said he does not plan to take care of any more dogs.