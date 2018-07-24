× 911 calls released after Milwaukee County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson arrested for OWI

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released on Tuesday, July 24 the 911 calls made to the dispatch center after Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson crashed her SUV on I-43 early Monday.

Nicholson, the second-ranking member of the county board, was arrested for drunk driving after crashing her SUV into a freeway median near I-43 and National Ave.

The first call was made directly from Nicholson’s SUV. The OnStar system dialed 911 — and dispatchers spoke with Nicholson immediately after the crash. Nicholson indicated she was not seriously hurt. She indicated, “I’m in the freeway, people were driving really fast.”

OnStar call to dispatch center

The second 911 call came from a driver who witnessed what had happened. That person said, “This guy was swerving everywhere, crashed into one side of the freeway and completely, like, almost flipped the car and smashed into the other side head-on.”

911 caller to dispatch center

Nicholson admitted to having one drink, but a breath test conducted inside the Milwaukee County Jail sallyport revealed she had a .18 blood alcohol content.

The OWI is Nicholson’s first offense, which is a citation and not a criminal offense. She was released from jail Monday morning.

Nicholson faces a fine of $941 for the drunk driving citation, and a separate $216 fine for failure to control her vehicle.