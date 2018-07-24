Brewers’ fans face criticism over ovation given to reliever Josh Hader; ‘They chose to cheer’

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Milwaukee Brewers’ fans are facing nationwide criticism. It comes after a standing ovation was given to All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader during a game this past weekend. The 24-year-old hurler has been in hot water after racist, sexist and homophobic tweets surfaced on the day of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

“They’re inexcusable, regardless of when they were posted, when they were made,” said Brewers’ General Manager David Stearns on Tuesday, July 24.

Hader has apologized to the team and the city for the hateful messages. Stearns did not know how fans would react to the reliever’s return at Miller Park.

“The fan reaction demonstrates that they’ve grown to know Josh over the past couple of years,” said Stearns.

The warm ovation by fans has drawn criticism. Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey said in a statement the show of support was “troubling” and “an embarrassment to the world.”

Stearns does not believe the fans who stood up believe the tweets represent who Hader is today.

“Our fans have a right to boo or cheer whomever they choose. In this case, they chose to cheer Josh,” said Stearns.

Fans like Jim Milner believe the entire situation should be a teaching moment for everyone.

“This is a branding issue for the Milwaukee Brewers. Now we have an opportunity to see how much is going to be done and what change is going to happen. Why pass judgement on what is and what isn’t?” said Milner.

The Milwaukee Brewers tell FOX6 News Hader has started his sensitivity training, ordered by Major League Baseball. What that course entails is confidential.