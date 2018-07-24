Brewers honor sluggers Prince Fielder, Geoff Jenkins along with GMs Doug Melvin, late Harry Dalton

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are honoring on Tuesday, July 24 two of the most prolific left-handed power hitters in franchise history – Prince Fielder and Geoff Jenkins – and the two longest-tenured general managers in team history – Doug Melvin and the late Harry Dalton.

A special pregame ceremony with the honorees will take place prior to the game against the Washington Nationals.

Fielder, Melvin and Dalton will have plaques commemorating their careers permanently installed at the site of the Brewers Wall of Honor along the north side of Miller Park.

PHOTO GALLERY

Jenkins was elected as the 20th member of the Brewers Walk of Fame. A home plate-shaped granite plaque to honor Jenkins will be located on the exterior concourse around Miller Park just east of the Hot Corner entrance.

The Wall of Honor commemorates Brewers players, managers, executives and broadcasters that meet a set criteria based on service to the organization. Honorees have a plaque with their photo and a synopsis of their career.