Brewers LHP Suter to have Tommy John surgery, out for year

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers’ injury-plagued rotation took another hit Monday when lefty Brent Suter said he would have Tommy John surgery that will end his season.

“It was pretty crushing news, but I’m kind of starting to accept it a little bit,” Suter said before the Brewers played Washington at Miller Park. “It’s tough news at the same time.”

Suter had an MRI earlier in the day that revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He left Milwaukee’s 11-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday after three innings when he felt pain — the team initially diagnosed it as a strain, the same injury that led to a stint on the disabled list late last month.

Suter said he would have the elbow surgery in the near future.

The 28-year-old Suter pitched a career-high 101 1/3 innings this season, going 8-7 with a 4.80 ERA in 20 appearances, including 18 starts. He’s helped the Brewers stay near the top of the NL Central race.

“He’d cemented himself as a member of the rotation and was giving us a chance to win,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He was doing his job.”

The Brewers’ rotation has been a strength this season and is currently fifth in the National League with a 3.91 ERA despite missing ace Jimmy Nelson for the entire year.

Nelson still has no timetable for a return after shoulder surgery last September while starter Zach Davies is ready to go out on a rehab assignment Thursday as he works his way back from a strained shoulder that’s sidelined him since June 4.

Junior Guerra is set to come off the disabled list Tuesday to face the Nationals. He’s been out since just before the All-Star break with a forearm strain of his own.

With the trade deadline drawing near, Suter’s injury could add starting pitching to Milwaukee’s wish list, but Counsell said he’s confident in the group he’s got for the time being.

“We’re always going to consider what’s next and what happens next,” Counsell said. “But we’ve got five guys right now, those are our five guys and we’re in good shape right now.”

Suter was put on the 10-day disabled list and right-hander Jorge Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.