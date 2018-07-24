‘Denied our claim:’ Bublr Bikes could be stuck with $75K bill after partial building collapse caught on camera

MILWAUKEE — A June accident has left a Milwaukee nonprofit in limbo, potentially stuck with a big bill. Video showed part of a building falling onto the sidewalk and several Bublr Bikes below near MLK and North, and the area has remained relatively untouched since it happened.

We’re told the insurance company representing the building’s owner believes they’re not responsible for what happened — which has the executive director of Bublr Bikes scratching her head.

“The video is very clear what happened,” said Sally Sheperdson, executive director of Bublr Bikes.

The urban avalanche happened on June 1. Hundreds of bricks littered the pavement and shook those nearby.

“It was just a miracle that no one was right there at that moment when all that stuff happened,” a witness said.

Nearly two months later, not much has changed. The debris was picked up, but the Bublr Bikes destroyed on June 1 remained relatively untouched when FOX6 stopped by on Tuesday, July 24.

“It’s been too long,” said Sheperdson.

Sheperdson said the collapse could cost Bublr Bikes $75,000 in damaged bikes and equipment.

“The station itself — the kiosk — we can see that it’s still standing, but we don’t know what the damage is inside,” said Sheperdson.

Sheperdson said the response from the building owner’s insurance company hit her like a ton of bricks.

“The insurance company, um, has denied our claim…” said Sheperdson.

Even though surveillance video from the grocery store across the street showed the building crumble, Sheperdson said Germantown Mutual Insurance issued a letter to Bublr Bikes, saying the building owner isn’t at fault. Now, north side residents who use bikes to get to work or school are out of a ride and Bublr coulds soon have to take this matter to court.

“We’re stuck, and we don’t want to be,” said Sheperdson.

The insurance company did not return calls from FOX6 on Tuesday.

Sheperdson said the city of Milwaukee, responsible for the sidewalk itself, hasn’t let them get a closer look at the damaged bikes because of a potential legal matter.