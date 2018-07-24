Driver topples utility poles with upright dump truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, New York -- A dump truck managed to bring down several utility poles, making a mess in Monroe County, New York.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 24. Debris and downed poles could be seen all over the road.

The driver apparently did not realize the truck bed was upright and ended up bringing down a dozen poles.

Five other people were trapped in their cars, but were safely rescued.

More than 1,000 local residents lost power.

Officials expect the cleanup to take awhile.

Police expect to charge the driver with some kind of traffic violation.