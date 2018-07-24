Flights delayed, some diverted due to potholes that closed 2 runways at Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE — Several flights were delayed and some diverted at General Mitchell International Airport due to potholes on two runways.

An airport spokeswoman said around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 both runways had to be closed to repair the pavement.

The material used takes time to harden, so the runways couldn’t be used while that was ongoing.

The spokeswoman said one runway was expected to reopen soon (as of about 5:45 p.m.), and the other was expected to reopen shortly after that.

There was no damage to planes, and no injuries.

CLICK HERE to check arrivals and departures.