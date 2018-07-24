Harley-Davidson tries to break out of sales slump, execs say trade war hurting effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson is looking overseas to break out of a sales slump here at home, but executives say a trade war is hurting the effort.

The motorcycle maker based in Milwaukee has come into the crosshairs of President Donald Trump. This, after deciding to shift production of bikes sold in Europe to overseas plants.

"Harley-Davidson, please build those beautiful motorcycles in the USA please. Don't get cute with us. Don't get cute," the president has said.

On Tuesday, July 24, Harley-Davidson executives held a conference call to announced the company's earnings from April through June. They expect tariffs to cost the company up to $55 million this year. That is a combination of increased steel and aluminum prices and the higher cost of selling motorcycles in Europe.

The executives never said President Trump's name, but they made their wishes known.

U.S. sales were off 6.4 percent in the quarter -- and 8.7 percent for the year. International sales ticked up -- led by Europe.

President Trump has predicted Harley-Davidson owners in the U.S. will punish the company.

"I guarantee everybody that ever bought a Harley-Davidson voted for Trump. I don't know if you know that," the president said recently.

But executives at Harley-Davidson say that is not happening.

"We'll make sure we continue to monitor it and will do the right things to emphasize what Harley stands for and why -- and correct errors in interpretation that tend to pop up from time to time," said Matt Levatich, CEO of Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson executives did not say how many U.S. jobs are at stake because of the production shift. They did say bikes sold in the U.S. will continue to be made here. They also said they would have more to say during another conference call next Monday.