Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

HERSHEY, Pa. — Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.

The Pennsylvania amusement park reopened Tuesday after it and ZooAmerica closed due to flooding on Monday.

Here’s a look at the flooding at @Hersheypark. A spokeswoman tells me the lower lying areas around Spring Creek are the most impacted by the rising water. 📸: The Wyse Choice pic.twitter.com/3f7PJXhldF — Logan Wilson (@LoganWilsonNews) July 23, 2018

Three days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through the park, to flood, and nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage.

Flooding on Swatera creek near Hershey Park. @PennLive pic.twitter.com/HTCDpmMgXA — Daniel Zampogna (@DanielZampogna) July 23, 2018

ZooAmerica remains closed Tuesday. The park says the animals were moved to safety.

Hersheypark spokeswoman Quinn Bryner says the park is still evaluating damage, but added that Spring Creek largely stayed within its banks after flooding briefly Monday.

Our thoughts are with @Hersheypark as they prepare to embrace another flood. pic.twitter.com/nMxAG5Y4yN — Disney Lovers at HP! (@disneyloversHP) July 23, 2018

Flooding from a creek also forced officials to close Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.