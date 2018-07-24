× Hungry Man Chicken Wyngz recalled over salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON — Pinnacle Foods, Inc. has recalled Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauces Boneless Chicken Wyngz which may be contaminated with Salmonella from why powder that’s also been recalled.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Friday, July 20 for foods that contain whey powder. Whey powder is an ingredient regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration and is used in a number of foods — like Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz.

The recalled frozen microwavable dinners — with a best buy date of 9/6/19 — have the establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the package. They were shipped to retailers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

FSIS says the whey powder used in ranch dressing is a seasoning in the mashed potatoes and with the boneless chicken that are part of the meals.