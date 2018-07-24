It’s International Tequila Day! Here’s a recipe for a fresh new cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's International Tequila Day! Zack Lozoff of Capital Husting Company joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fresh new cocktail.

Jalisco Havoc

2 oz Patrón Añejo

1 oz Patrón Citrónge Pineapple

2 oz Orange juice

2 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

1 cup Crushed ice

+ Pineapple slice and orchid for garnish

METHOD

Combine ingredients in a blender and blend for up to 10 seconds.

Pour unstrained into a Tiki glass, adding ice cubes to fill.

Garnish with a pineapple slice and an edible orchid.