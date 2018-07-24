It’s International Tequila Day! Here’s a recipe for a fresh new cocktail

MILWAUKEE -- It's International Tequila Day! Zack Lozoff of Capital Husting Company joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fresh new cocktail.
Jalisco Havoc
- 2 oz Patrón Añejo
- 1 oz Patrón Citrónge Pineapple
- 2 oz Orange juice
- 2 oz Pineapple juice
- .5 oz Simple syrup
- 1 cup Crushed ice
- + Pineapple slice and orchid for garnish
METHOD
Combine ingredients in a blender and blend for up to 10 seconds.
Pour unstrained into a Tiki glass, adding ice cubes to fill.
Garnish with a pineapple slice and an edible orchid.