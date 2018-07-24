LIVE: Pres. Trump gives remarks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention in Kansas City

It’s International Tequila Day! Here’s a recipe for a fresh new cocktail

Posted 9:50 am, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 09:52AM, July 24, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- It's International Tequila Day! Zack Lozoff of Capital Husting Company joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fresh new cocktail.

Jalisco Havoc

  • 2 oz        Patrón Añejo
  • 1 oz        Patrón Citrónge Pineapple
  • 2 oz        Orange juice
  • 2 oz        Pineapple juice
  • .5 oz       Simple syrup
  • 1 cup     Crushed ice
  • +             Pineapple slice and orchid for garnish

METHOD

Combine ingredients in a blender and blend for up to 10 seconds.

Pour unstrained into a Tiki glass, adding ice cubes to fill.

Garnish with a pineapple slice and an edible orchid.