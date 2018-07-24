It’s so hot in Phoenix… How hot is it? Hot enough to pop cans of biscuit dough?

PHOENIX — People living in the Valley of the Sun are certainly getting a fair dose of summer heat. On Tuesday, July 24, the temps are topping out around 116°.

When it gets this hot outside, there aren’t many people venturing outside. That is exactly why our friends at FOX 10 started an entertaining stream on their Facebook page. They put a bunch of cans of biscuit dough inside a car — in the sun — and are trying to see how long it takes before the dough pops open.

As of about 5:45 p.m. Milwaukee time, two of the cans had popped open.