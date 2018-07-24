× Kimberly-Clark open to saving Cold Spring factory jobs

FOX CROSSING, Wis. — Kimberly-Clark Corp. says it’s open to negotiating state incentives to save at least one of two facilities from closure in Wisconsin.

Kimberly-Clark’s position on the Cold Spring facility Tuesday follows a new labor agreement ratified Monday night by United Steelworkers.

The president of the local union, Dave Breckheimer, says the new agreement provides Kimberly-Clark with concessions aimed at keeping Cold Spring in operation. The company announced earlier this year that it planned to close the Cold Spring and Neenah Nonwovens factories, eliminating 610 jobs.

Kimberly-Clark said that with the new union agreement it’s open to negotiating incentives with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

A tax break package designed to stop the giant papermaker from closing the facilities was passed by the Assembly this year, but not by the Senate.

Gov. Scott Walker issued the following statement:

“The agreement reached between Kimberly-Clark and the United Steelworkers is outstanding news, and we look forward to working with Senate leaders and the company to keep hundreds of good-paying, family-supporting jobs in the Fox Valley.”

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Mark Hogan issued this statement:

“WEDC is pleased Kimberly-Clark has reached an agreement with the United Steelworkers that would ensure the company’s Cold Spring facility remains in operation. WEDC has had productive conversations with the company since February regarding how the legislation to provide Kimberly-Clark with state incentives would work with WEDC’s programs. We look forward to working with the company, Governor Walker and state legislators to find a path forward to secure Kimberly-Clark’s presence in Wisconsin for decades to come.”