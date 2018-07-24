Lock your car! West Allis police report 12 thefts in 10 days, mostly involving unlocked vehicles

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after 12 thefts in 10 days.

The thieves have mostly targeted unlocked vehicles, but in some cases, they’ve broken into them. It’s been happening across the city.

“I saw lights outside and was wondering what it was,” said Joshua Jocham.

Jocham said he heard something unusual near 123rd Street.

“I looked outside the window and it was a police car passing by with a spotlight, shining it off on people’s property,” said Jocham.

Seven of the thefts happened near his home on the west side of town. There were two in the center of town, and three more on the east side, all within 10 days.

“These are always difficult because they occur overnight and we don’t have witnesses to them,” said Bob Fletcher, West Allis Police Department.

Of the 12 that occurred, two involved vehicles with broken windows, and 10 of the vehicles were unlocked.

“They take the opportunities that are presented to them — and anything you can do to lessen those opportunities will help you not be the victim of the crime,” said Fletcher.

Near 64th and Lapham, West Allis police said a thief, caught red-handed, could be behind other crimes.

“Chances are it was one individual or a group of individuals all doing it in a short period of time,” said Fletcher.

Tom Lajsic, West Allis Common Council president said he hopes people will utilize the “Neighborhood Watch” groups.

“We didn’t see this type of crime years ago. We just all have to stay alert and try to prevent it from happening to us as best we can,” said Lajsic.

The thieves are acting quickly, with nearly nine of the 12 thefts happening late Saturday, July 21 and early Sunday, July 22. In most cases, they’re going after anything that’s left in plain view, like chargers and change. The best thing you can do to protect yourself is lock your vehicle, and keep a clean car.