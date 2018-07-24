Police: 3 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, July 23. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m. a 25-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the area of 54th Street and Mill Road.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, but a person of interest is being questioned.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Allyn Street and Swan Road. Upon arrival a 25-year-old man was discovered to be suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim stated that an unknown male approached him and attempted to rob him. During the robbery, the suspect shot the victim. The victim was treated by MFD and conveyed to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The third shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near 11th and Burleigh.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the area when he became involved in an argument with a subject in vehicle. The subject in the vehicle fired several gunshots and struck the male riding the bike.

The victim received a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by a friend.