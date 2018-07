× Police: Man shot, injured near 44th and Lisbon in Milwaukee, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, July 24 near 44th and Lisbon.

According to police, a 33-year-old man sustained a serious injury around 8 a.m. and was taken conveyed to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect and a motive.