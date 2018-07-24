Police: Parents said ‘demons — something evil’ resulted in death of 2-year-old son, injuries to 8-month-old daughter

KYLE, Texas — A 2-year-old boy was placed under the care of Child Protective Services for almost a year, before he was returned to his parents, who are now accused of murdering him and injuring another child.

The parents have been charged with capital murder in the death of their 2-year-old son. They’re also accused of injuring their 8-month-old daughter. The parents’ explanation to police makes this case even more disturbing.

Stevie Williams, 24, and Dazrine Williams, 20, called police to their home on July 4, claiming their 2-year-old son had stopped breathing.

“Of course, as a parent, it’s very difficult to arrive on scene and see these types of things,” said Detective Pedro Carrasco Jr., Kyle Police Department.

Investigators found the boy covered in bruises. The parents and their 8-month-old daughter were the only ones home. That’s when police went to the parents for answers.

“Mr. Williams’ comment was that, when asked — demons, something evil,” said Detective Carrasco Jr.

That’s the most police were able to get from the parents before they both hired lawyers and stopped talking.

“It is unusual to hear that type of explanation,” said Detective Carrasco Jr.

Police say the autopsy results gave them everything they needed to arrest the couple. The medical examiner’s report said the victim’s injuries were not consistent with an accident, saying it was a homicide.

“This type of case is very difficult,” said Detective Carrasco Jr.

Police say it only gets more complex. They learned the family has a history with Child Protective Services. Court documents show the boy was removed from his parents’ care for almost a year after he was found with cracked ribs, a broken wrist and burns to his body. After the couple completed parenting classes, he was returned to them.

CPS monitored them for the next three months — and then stopped. The child was found dead three months later.

As for the 8-month-old daughter, her injuries included fractures to her ribs and skull. She’s now with CPS.