Prosecutors: Father of 2-year-old shot by 4-year-old brother was holding gun for friend; drugs found in home

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee father has been criminally charged after a 2-year-old child was shot by his 4-year-old brother. It happened Saturday, July 21 near 18th and North.

Joshua Walls, 27, of Milwaukee faces one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, police on Saturday responded to Children’s Hospital, after learning that a 2-year-old boy had been shot in the foot by his 4-year-old brother.

Investigators spoke with the mother of both children, who said she was sleeping in her bedroom with the children when, around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., Walls, the father of the 2-year-old child, called and asked her to unlock the door, which she did, before going back to bed. A short while later, she said she heard Walls talking with a man known as “Dre.” She said she woke up when she heard Walls screaming. He said “Shank shot Fatty, and kept repeating it,” the complaint says. The mother asked Walls where the 4-year-old got a gun, and Walls said he had it behind a cable box. He said it was “Dre’s gun” and “because Dre was drunk, he took the gun and put it behind the cable box.”

The 4-year-old told investigators he “shot his brother on accident.” He said the day before the shooting, Walls “had a knife, gun and drugs at the house,” describing the drugs as “pills, weed and blunts.” He said the 2-year-old had “grabbed the gun from behind the cable box and handed it to him” while his mom and Walls were sleeping.

Investigators, at the home near 18th and North, found a black handgun with an extended magazine, loaded with one round in the chamber and an additional 30 rounds in the extended capacity magazine. Next to it, they found a plastic bag with suspected marijuana and a prescription pill bottle with suspected crack cocaine. A spent casing was found under the bed in the bedroom. The complaint says the substances were tested, and tested positive for cocaine and THC.

The complaint says the bullet went through the carpet and bedroom floor, and a fired projectile was found in the basement.

It was determined the 2-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the top of his left foot. He had to have surgery to clean the wound.

The complaint says investigators spoke with “Dre,” who said he was with Walls on Saturday and they were drinking. He said he left his firearm with Walls “because he didn’t want to have it while he was driving.” He said he’s a CCW permit holder and bought it at Farm and Fleet.

The complaint notes that Walls was charged in a case out of Racine County, filed in January. He faces three counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of misdemeanor battery. In that case, he was ordered to have no contact with the 2-year-old, the 4-year-old and the children’s mother. The conditions of his $1,000 cash bond in that case were in effect at the time of this new alleged crime.