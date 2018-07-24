‘Really inspiring:’ Girl Scouts explore careers in protective services with the experts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This week only, a select group of Girl Scouts will explore careers in protective services with the experts. It's all part of "CampHERO" -- which is aimed at inspiring them to pursue their passions.

"I hope girls walk away knowing they can do whatever they want to do," said Sue Molina with Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast.

Area Girl Scouts said they're interested in following in the footsteps of the firefighters, police officers and EMTs they're learning from during this camp.

"Oh it's so much fun. Every day is something new," said Chanese Knox, Girl Scout.

Knox is going into her junior year of high school -- and said she wants to be a firefighter.

"Seeing women doing stuff that people might have said they couldn't do is really, really inspiring," said Knox.

On Tuesday, July 24, the Girl Scouts tackled the Jaws of Life.

"We had to pick it up. It was like 50, 60 pounds and it opens and closes," said Knox.

"We literally take the car apart and remove the patient from the vehicle," said Tom Plevak with MATC Fire Service Training.

In its third year, CampHERO is giving 17 high school students the opportunity to learn what it takes to be a first responder.

"I'm leaning towards fire, but police is also an option, but maybe even something criminal justice," said Dori Ingram, Girl Scout.

Held at MATC's Oak Creek campus, the week-long camp works to inspire the young women to pursue their career goals.

"Just what's going on in our nation right now is just not acceptable to me, in my opinion, so I just want to make the world a better place," said Ingram.

This week, the girls will also try their hand at search and rescue missions, fingerprinting and crowd control.

CampHERO will conclude Friday, July 27 with a closing celebration for the Girl Scouts who participated, and their families.