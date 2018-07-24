× Roundabout rollover: Police urge drivers to avoid area near I-43 and Moorland Rd.

NEW BERLIN — A semi rollover in a roundabout just to the north of I-43 and Moorland is creating a bit of a traffic mess in New Berlin on Tuesday morning, July 24.

There are multiple roundabouts in the area. This rollover is in a roundabout just to the north of the interstate.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area — and find an alternate route.

