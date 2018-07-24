SNAP calls on Democrat Matt Flynn to drop out of governor’s race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Survivors of sexual abuse are calling on Democrat Matt Flynn's donors to no longer support him. Throughout his campaign, Flynn has been accused of covering up sex crimes involving priests, as legal counsel for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Several groups have called on Flynn to drop out of the race. Now, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), is hoping to appeal to some of his most prominent supporters -- like Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and venture capitalist, Sheldon Lubar.

With photos of the young faces of sexual abuse victims laid out on the sidewalk, members of SNAP called on donors of Flynn to stop contributing to his campaign for governor.

"We do not believe if you had read and reviewed the evidence, that you would continue to support your friend," said Peter Isley, SNAP founding member.

Flynn served as outside legal counsel for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee from 1989 until 2004, under then Archbishop Rembert Weakland.

During that time, SNAP says 10,000 pages of clergy files prove Flynn helped transfer priests who had been accused of child sex crimes to other parishes.

"He met with some of the worst pedophiles in this state. Did he report them to the police? No," said Isley.

"They also have an agenda... to destroy the Catholic Church," said Bryan Kennedy, Matt Flynn campaign manager.

Flynn's campaign manager says Flynn was responsible for representing the church when people filed complaints or lawsuits but that was the extent of his involvement.

"So attorneys were never consulted. They were often informed later that these priests had been moved when they learned of allegations," said Kennedy.

In an email sent to Flynn over the weekend, Weakland writes "the priests who were members of the personnel board for the assignment of priests here in Milwaukee would make a good suggestion to the archbishop where they thought the priest could be assigned. The ultimate determination was made by the archbishop. Lawyers were not involved."

SNAP leaders say they're pulling together the relevant documents.