RACINE -- The Racine Zoo has about 100 different animal species from around the world. Experienced staff is responsible for keeping those animals healthy and happy. Carl spent the morning learning what it takes to be a zookeeper for a day.

About The Racine Zoo (website)

The Racine Zoo, located in Racine, Wisconsin, was established in March 1923 by Jacob Stoffel, Jr. That winter, the Racine Zoological Society was formed to work with the park board and to increase interest in the Zoo.

The Zoo’s first animals were donated by Stoffel himself. After that, many organizations throughout Racine donated animals such as badgers, foxes, and mountain goats to add to the collection. In 1925, monkeys were added, the first species native to areas outside the United States.