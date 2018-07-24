× Woman struck by lightning at Country Thunder now in serious but stable condition

MAYWOOD, Ill. – A 22-year-old woman struck by lightning at the Country Thunder music festival last week remains in Loyola University Medical Center’s Burn Center ICU in serious but stable condition, according to a news release issued by the hospital on Tuesday, July 24.

Prehn was walking alone and without an ID at the miller campground when a lightning bolt literally went through her entire body. The pictures in this post show the phone Prehn was holding — and one of the boots she was wearing at the time of the strike.

Officials say Brittney Prehn of Woodstock, Illinois is studying to become a special education teacher. She is the oldest of four daughters of Lisa and George Prehn. Hospital officials say Prehn wants everyone to know she is grateful for their prayers and support.