3 in custody after shooting, police pursuit on Milwaukee’s north side, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE -- Three people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, July 25 after a police pursuit on Milwaukee's north side. It started with a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. officers were patrolling near the area of 14th and Atkinson when they observed a subject fire gunshots towards another person. The suspect fled on foot to a nearby awaiting car.

The officers located the car and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle traveled through several north side neighborhoods before crashing in the area of 41st and Sheridan. Four subjects fled from the vehicle on foot -- three of the subjects were captured after a short foot pursuit.

Shortly after capturing the three suspects near the crash scene, officers were called back to the area of 14th and Atkinson. A man was located and found to be suffering from a very serious gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital.

A person of interest was appended from the vehicle pursuit and the investigation is on-going.