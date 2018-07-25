3 in custody after shooting, police pursuit on Milwaukee’s north side, 1 injured

Posted 5:53 am, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:23AM, July 25, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Three people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, July 25 after a police pursuit on Milwaukee's north side. It started with a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. officers were patrolling near the area of 14th and Atkinson when they observed a subject fire gunshots towards another person. The suspect fled on foot to a nearby awaiting car.

Pursuit ends near 41st and Sheridan

The officers located the car and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle traveled through several north side neighborhoods before crashing in the area of 41st and Sheridan. Four subjects fled from the vehicle on foot -- three of the subjects were captured after a short foot pursuit.

Shooting near 14th and Atkinson

Shooting near 14th and Atkinson

Shortly after capturing the three suspects near the crash scene, officers were called back to the area of 14th and Atkinson. A man was located and found to be suffering from a very serious gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital.

A person of interest was appended from the vehicle pursuit and the investigation is on-going.