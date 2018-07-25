7K cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip recalled, could have potential health hazard
CHICAGO — Approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled because the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard.
A news release says this could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
The release says there have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date.
The following is being recalled:
|
Product
|
Name of
|
Packaging
|
Case Unit
|
Individual Package
|
Individual
|Case UPC
|15 oz.
|Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip
|Glass Jar
|27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019
|27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019
|021000024490
|21000024490
|01 NOV 2018
|26 DEC 2018
|27 DEC 2018
|31 OCT 2018
|27 DEC 2018
|15 oz.
|Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip
|Glass Jar
|23 JAN 2019
|23 JAN 2019
|021000024490
|21000066900
No other sizes, varieties or code dates of are included in this recall.
Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, for a full refund.