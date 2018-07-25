‘A lot of panicking:’ Fellow officers converged on Froedtert Hospital after veteran policeman shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A veteran Milwaukee police officer who died after a result of injuries suffered in a shooting during a check on a wanted suspect near 28th and Wright Wednesday afternoon, July 25 was taken to Froedtert Hospital after it happened.

People who were in the ER at the hospital described a panicked scene. Police officer converged on the hospital to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

"Just a lot of confusion, emotion. A lot of police officers, detectives, security guards. A lot of activity going on in the emergency room. ," said Darlene Witkowski-Wilson.

"A lot of panicking going on and confusion, and the people that work there are trying to keep things in order. Besides people that are in there for emergency situations, it’s obvious some things are going on in there," said John Wilson.

By 7:30 p.m., officers were lined up outside the hospital for a procession to the medical examiner's office. It was a grim task that has had to be done twice this summer. MPD Officer Charles Irvine Jr. was honored with a procession after he died following a pursuit that ended in a crash near 76th and Silver Spring on June 7.

PHOTO GALLERY

When those at the hospital learned another MPD officer died in the line of duty, some were overcome with emotion.

"My husband's a security guard, and that's one of Milwaukee's finest. I don't know the details. I don't know the situation, but anytime someone passes..." said Witkowski-Wilson.

PHOTO GALLERY

MPD Chief Alfonso Morales said the officer who died was a 17-year veteran of the department.

The suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered.

Morales said this started with a check for a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations, involving members of MPD's Special Investigation Division. Officers approached and encountered the suspect at a residence before shots were fired at officers. During an exchange of gunfire, "one of our members was injured," Morales said.

"I'm saddened to inform you the officer injured did not make it today. This is a difficult time for us. He was well loved by the department and a friend of mine," Morales said.

Chief Morales noted the suspect was not shot. An MPD spokeswoman said the suspect was arrested near 28th and Meinecke.