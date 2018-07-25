× Brewers fall short at Miller Park, lose to Nationals 7-3

MILWAUKEE — Bryce Harper tied for the NL lead with his 25th home run, Tanner Roark pitched eight scoreless innings to end a seven-start winless streak the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Wednesday.

Harper hit a three-run homer in the fifth against Freddy Peralta (4-2) for a 6-0 lead, matching Milwaukee’s Jesus Aguilar, Colorado’s Nolan Arenado and St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter for the NL home run lead.

Roark (4-12), the NL leader in losses, allowed three hits, struck out a season-high 11 and walked one, helping the Nationals avoided being swept in the three-game series. He had been 0-6 in seven starts since beating Tampa Bay on June 6.

Hernan Perez hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Sammy Solis and Brad Miller reached on an infield hit with two outs before Kelvin Herrera retired Manny Pina on a soft liner to third.

Peralta, recalled from Class A Wisconsin before the game, gave up seven runs, four hits and four walks in six innings.

A pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases in the first for Daniel Murphy, who blooped a two-run single. Peralta followed with a run-scoring wild pitch.

Two more walks preceded the home run by Harper, who missed Tuesday’s game because of a stomach ailment.

Juan Soto homered in the sixth.

Anthony Rendon went 0 for 4, stopping his career-high 12-game hitting streak.