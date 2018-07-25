× Bus drivers wanted: Lamers to hold job fair, drivers can earn up to $2K in bonuses each school year

MILWAUKEE — Lamers Bus Lines in Milwaukee is looking to hire more than 50 drivers for the next school year. To help fill these positions, the company will host an open house on Thursday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1122 W. Boden Ct. in Milwaukee.

A news release says the open house will feature immediate interviews for job seekers, opportunities to talk to current school bus drivers, learning about safety, and a test drive of a big yellow school bus on a closed course with a Lamers Bus Lines trainer.

In order to be considered for school bus driving positions, candidates will need:

A good driving record.

At least 4 years of experience driving ANY vehicle and to be at least 21 years old.

To pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check.

Lamers Bus Lines is also hiring and training new school bus drivers for all of their locations. At the open houses, anyone interested in learning more about school bus driving can stop by, fill out an application, and sit down for an immediate interview.

The release indicates driving school bus allows for flexible schedules and the ability to be home every night. In addition, wages are typically higher than other part-time jobs. Plus, at Lamers’ Milwaukee location, drivers can earn up to $2,000 in bonuses each school year.

Lamers Bus Lines offers complete driver training. Though previous experience is always appreciated, it isn’t a requirement.

For more information on all of Lamers Bus Lines open positions, please visit GoLamers.com/employment.