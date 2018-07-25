‘Creative and delicious restaurant tastings:’ 10th annual Feasting for Fido to be held July 26

MILWAUKEE -- Chef Andy Schneider from Le Reve joins FOX6 WakeUp with a taste of what will be on the menu for the Feasting for Fido fundraiser.

About Feasting For Fido (website)

We are thrilled to announce the 10th annual Feasting for Fido on Thursday, July 26 at our Milwaukee Campus. This fun evening will feature creative and delicious restaurant tastings, beer and wine, a fantastic silent auction, festive music and some of our four-legged friends as greeters! It is held right on the grounds of WHS!

The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to provide expert animal care and adoption services to animals in need. Last year alone, we provided lifesaving care for more than 35,000 animals! Help us continue our goal of saving lives by celebrating with animal lovers at this terrific event.

Please leave your own Fidos at home - this event is for humans only. No paper tickets will be mailed for those who pre-registered; you just need to check-in upon arrival at the Registration Tent.