‘Finest dessert selections:’ A look at the shops in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA -- Brian spent the morning in downtown Waukesha to check out Periwinkle's Bakery, Jest For Fun Joke Shop, and Picky Picky Resale Shop.

About Periwinkle's Bakery (website)

Inspired by the guidance of our loyal Deli customers, Periwinkle's Bakery on Broadway became a project of love. Our family recipes incorporate fresh, premium ingredients along with hard work and love to offer you the finest dessert selections. We hope you recognize the importance we place on quality and great customer service and allow us the opportunity to be your neighborhood baker. Periwinkle's Bakery is conveniently located next door to the Deli and in the heart of downtown Waukesha. Store Manager and Pastry Chef, Alicia Schuster and her baking team encourage you to stop by and experience the "Sweeter side of the Rochester Deli".

About Jest For Fun Joke Shop (website)

We welcome you to Good, Clean, Family Fun! Jokes, Pranks & Magic For All Ages! Gospel Magic & Christian Entertainment! Jest For Fun Joke Shop, a family business for over 40 years, strives to give personal and very special attention to every customer. Owned and operated by Jeffrey Campbell, a professional magician, the shop specializes in magic supplies. Our goal is to promote FUN as well as appreciation for the art of magic. We try to advance the skill level of each customer -- be it a new beginner at 8 years old or a veteran at 80 years young. "If you have any trouble, or need any help, bring your trick back and I'll help you". Customer satisfaction with their purchase and performance of their trick has led to the Joke Shop's success. Magic is a media that not only entertains, but also teaches. Some customers are teachers using magic to stimulate the brains of our youth in teaching scientific principles. Other customers are businessmen needing a specific illusion to demonstrate or sell something. Still others (Jeff included) use magic in ministry to illustrate Gospel Messages. Whatever your needs are, Jest For Fun Joke Shop will be happy to work with you. The shop also carries a full line of joke and novelty items, costume accessories, gift items, wigs, joke books and more. These are all family friendly in keeping with our motto of "Good, Clean, Family Fun.

About Picky Picky Resale Shop (website)